Watkins put together one of the better minicamps for the Ravens this offseason, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I'm not going to lie to you; it is fun," Said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "A big receiver, nice target, fast guy. Sammy is going to make our job a lot easier."

Watkins is coming off of arguably the worst campaign of his career in 2020, finishing out the year with just 37 catches for 421 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He joins a Ravens team that already sports Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay and Baltimore also spent a first-round pick to add Rashod Bateman to the fold, so Watkins will need to earn his playing time. It appears he's doing just that early, but he'll need to stay healthy -- a problem he's encountered numerous times during his seven-year career -- to truly deliver on his promise.