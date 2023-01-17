Watkins caught four of eight targets for 131 yards in four games with the Ravens in 2022.

The veteran began the year in Green Bay but was released in December. He landed back in Baltimore for his second stint with the club and played an average of 29.8 snaps per game in that span. Overall, Watkins caught 27 of 49 targets for 394 yards and a touchdown and his 8.0 YPT average was his best since 2018 while with the Chiefs. He was on a one-year deal prior to being released by the Packers and will likely hit free agency again this offseason. Watkins will be entering his age-30 season and it's unlikely at this stage that he will be inked to a long-term deal at his next destination.