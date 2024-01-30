The Ravens signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The 2023 season marked Washington's fourth out of Wake Forest, but he's appeared in just one career contest, playing 22 offensive snaps in one game for the Patriots last season. He spent parts of this season with the Patriots, Steelers and Ravens.
