Ravens' Sean Modster: Joins Ravens
Modster and the Ravens agreed to a deal Friday, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.
Modster is a 5'11", 183 lbs, pass catcher out of Boise State. He is seen as a solid receiver with no notable strengths or weaknesses. He can play both slot or outside, but does not possess elite speed, hands, strength, or agility. He will need to find a way to stand out during camp if he wants to be on the Ravens' roster in Week 1.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...