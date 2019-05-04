Ravens' Sean Modster: Joins Ravens

Modster and the Ravens agreed to a deal Friday, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.

Modster is a 5'11", 183 lbs, pass catcher out of Boise State. He is seen as a solid receiver with no notable strengths or weaknesses. He can play both slot or outside, but does not possess elite speed, hands, strength, or agility. He will need to find a way to stand out during camp if he wants to be on the Ravens' roster in Week 1.