Modster signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Modster spent the season on the Ravens' practice squad, and he'll get another shot to make the 53-man roster in 2020. The 24-year-old was productive in his senior season at Boise State, recording 68 receptions for 978 yards and eight touchdowns.

