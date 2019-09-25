Ravens' Seth Roberts: Answers Jacksons' prayer
Roberts caught both of his targets for 37 total yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to Kansas City.
Lamar Jackson, with pressure in his face, just chucked the ball up on fourth down in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. It was Roberts who came back to the ball and made a 25-yard reception to set up a Mark Ingram touchdown run. It was a big play by the veteran receiver, but he's been mostly quiet for three weeks. Given his subpar stats in a Baltimore offense that has put up a fair amount of points against so-so defenses to start the season, Week 4's visit from the stingy Browns probably don't offer much promise.
