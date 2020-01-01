Roberts was unable to haul in his only target of Sunday's 28-10 win over the Steelers.

Sunday snapped Roberts' six-game streak with at least one catch, though it's hard to read too much into a game in which Lamar Jackson and other starters sat and the Steelers couldn't get going on offense. The Ravens are off this week with a bye. Afterwards, they will play either the Texans, Bills or Titans. In two games against the Texans and Bills this season, Roberts recorded two total catches on five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown.