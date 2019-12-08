Play

Roberts (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Roberts was listed as a full participant at Friday's walkthrough but still received the questionable tag, so it's not a major surprise to see him available Sunday. The 28-year-old should serve in his usual role as a depth wide receiver Week 14 for the Ravens.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories