Play

Roberts caught a 15-yard touchdown on his lone target Sunday against the Texans.

This was Roberts' first touchdown of the year and first reception of any kind since Week 7 in Seattle. It's worth noting that he play ed a high percentage of the snaps (64 percent) Sunday while rookie Miles Boykin played a mere 33 percent, so it's possible that Roberts is moving into the No.2 role out wide for Baltimore. Still, the Baltimore passing game funnels through Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown and no one else in the offense has a target share greater than 11 percent. Roberts and the Ravens will face the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories