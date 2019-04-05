The Ravens and Roberts agreed to a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Released by the Raiders one day earlier, Roberts lands in a great spot when it comes to snap count. Baltimore's receiving corps has just two players (Willie Snead and Chris Moore) with receptions on their resumes, so Roberts doesn't have much competition for reps. That said, Roberts is joining a run-first offense under the direction of Lamar Jackson, which caps his potential output.

