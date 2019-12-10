Roberts caught one of four targets for an eight-yard gain Sunday against the Bills.

Roberts tied with Willie Snead for the team lead in targets Sunday but he was unable to turn those looks into much in terms of production. He has just one multi-reception game since Baltimore's Week 8 bye and is posting just 6.5 yards per target on the year. Roberts and rookie Miles Boykin should see the bulk of the snaps at the left outside receiver spot Thursday against the Jets.