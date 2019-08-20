Roberts (undisclosed) still isn't practicing, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Roberts hasn't practiced since Baltimore's preseason opener, with his absence freeing up more work for Chris Moore, Miles Boykin (undisclosed), Michael Floyd and Jaleel Scott. Now that Boykin also seems to be dealing with an injury, Scott and Floyd should have better opportunities to state their respective cases for a back-end roster spot. Roberts mostly worked with the first-team offense before his injury, but he was never particularly secure in that role.

