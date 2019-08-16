Roberts (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's preseason win over Green Bay.

Roberts got the start in Baltimore's preseason opener but seems to have suffered an injury during the contest. He didn't practice at all the past week and may not be ready to play in the third week of the preseason against Philadelphia. A $1 million contract guarantee should keep Roberts safe on the roster, but it isn't clear that he'll have a top-three role to start the season. His usage ultimately may depend on the development of rookie wideouts Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin.

