Roberts caught four of five targets for 36 yards against the Browns.

The veteran has played at least 62 percent of the snaps in three out of four games this season and has recorded at least 36 yards in back-to-back games. Roberts is mostly lining up at the left outside spot and has more snaps there than rookie Miles Boykin, but they have the same target volume at eight. Look for Roberts and Boykin to continue rotating snaps at that spot while Marquise Brown sticks to the right side and Willie Snead occupies the slot.