Roberts caught two of three targets for 23 yards against the Browns.

Roberts was the leading receiver among Baltimore wideouts Sunday but four other Ravens had more receiving yardage than him. With several key starters resting in the season finale, Roberts may have to pick up some of the slack in the passing game against a tough Steelers defense that is fighting for a playoff spot.

