The Ravens drafted Marquise Brown (first round) and Miles Boykin (third round) to join Roberts, Willie Snead and Chris Moore at wide receiver, John Eisenberg of the team's official website reports.

In addition to the five aforementioned players, 2018 draft picks Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott will battle for spots on the 53-man roster. Snead is a safe bet for a top-three role after leading the team with 62 catches last season, but it otherwise figures to be an open competition full of opportunity. Roberts does have some protection from his contract, as half of the one-year, $2 million deal is guaranteed. Brown is the obvious upside play from a fantasy standpoint.