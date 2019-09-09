Roberts had a 10-yard reception on his one target Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Ravens gave their reserves some extended run during Sunday's blowout, which allowed Roberts to play 52 of a possible 77 offensive snaps. Roberts still didn't factor much into the passing game, even with the heavy snap count as he saw just one target. He figures to see a lighter snap count Week 2 in what should be a more competitive game when the Ravens host the Cardinals.