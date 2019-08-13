Ravens' Seth Roberts: Out of practice
Roberts (undisclosed) isn't practicing Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Roberts got the start in last week's preseason opener, but his only target was wiped out by a penalty and he hasn't practiced since the game. His absence from practice could free up additional first-team reps for a slew of players, including rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin.
