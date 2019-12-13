Ravens' Seth Roberts: Paces pass catchers in win
Roberts secured all three of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 42-21 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Roberts' receiving yards were tops on the Ravens for the night, while his 33-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter was the fifth-year veteran's second of the season. Roberts has been a bit player in the offense overall with just 19 receptions, but he has the experience and route-running prowess to make an impact when his number is called. Roberts will look to build on his performance versus the Jets in a Week 16 divisional matchup against the Browns a week from Sunday.
