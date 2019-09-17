Ravens' Seth Roberts: Quiet in win
Roberts wasn't targeted over 27 offensive snaps (34 percent) in Sunday's win over Arizona.
The fact that Roberts played in only 27 snaps Sunday is slightly confusing considering he was on the field for 52 snaps (68 percent) in Baltimore's season opener. Regardless, the 28-year-old only has one catch for 10 yards and won't carry much fantasy value until he can receive a larger share of Lamar Jackson's targets.
