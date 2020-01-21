Roberts suffered an ankle sprain during a 28-12 loss to Tennessee in the divisional round of the playoffs, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website reports.

Roberts suffered his injury late in the second quarter, finishing with two catches for 30 yards (plus a drop) on four targets. Coach John Harbaugh suggested after the game that the wide receiver wouldn't have been able to play if Baltimore had advanced in the playoffs. In any case, Roberts will turn 29 in February and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The Ravens seemed to appreciate his work as a run blocker, but he'll presumably need to battle for his snaps even if the team re-signs him for 2020. Marquise Brown and Willie Snead appear to be locked into their respective roles, essentially leaving one WR spot up for grabs in Baltimore.