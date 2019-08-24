Ravens' Seth Roberts: Returns to practice
Roberts (undisclosed) practiced with the team Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts finally returned to practice after missing nearly two weeks. The veteran receiver didn't take place in the team's Week 3 preseason win over the Eagles, but is expected to be healthy for the team's opening regular season contest against the Dolphins.
