Ravens' Seth Roberts: Snags three passes in win
Roberts caught three of four targets for 39 yards during Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.
The Ravens were already leading by two scores in the final minute of the first half when, facing second and long, quarterback Lamar Jackson weaved around in the pocket before finding Roberts with a side-arm pass in the flat, resulting in a 16-yard catch-and-run. Baltimore scored on the next play and the beatdown was on. Roberts' three catches Monday were his most since Week 4 and his 39 yards stand as a season high. It will be tempting to look at the sort of numbers Baltimore has been putting up lately and try to gamble on just about any contributor, but Roberts is still probably too low on the totem pole to take interest in, especially with Sunday's matchup against San Francisco's top-ranked pass defense.
