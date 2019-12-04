Ravens' Seth Roberts: Targeted twice in win
Roberts caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.
Sunday's game marked the fourth time in his last five games that Roberts was held to one or no catch. Just one of his five total catches during that span has gone for a touchdown. Roberts has shown some ability as an intermediate target this season, but lacks consistent targets thanks to a run-heavy offense that keeps two and three tight ends on the field to the detriment of down-roster receivers like Roberts. Next up Sunday is Buffalo's third-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....