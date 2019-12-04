Roberts caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Sunday's game marked the fourth time in his last five games that Roberts was held to one or no catch. Just one of his five total catches during that span has gone for a touchdown. Roberts has shown some ability as an intermediate target this season, but lacks consistent targets thanks to a run-heavy offense that keeps two and three tight ends on the field to the detriment of down-roster receivers like Roberts. Next up Sunday is Buffalo's third-ranked pass defense.