Ravens' Seth Roberts: Two grabs in loss
Roberts caught two of four targets for 30 yards in the divisional round loss to the Titans.
The veteran recorded 21 catches for 271 yards on 35 targets over the course of the regular season and added to that total in the postseason. The Ravens are looking to upgrade its receiving corps in the offseason and build around rising second-year wideout Marquise Brown. While Roberts offered some value in the offense in 2019, it's entirely possible that the Ravens let him walk in free agency given that he was on a one-year deal.
