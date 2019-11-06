Roberts was unable to bring in his only target during Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

The Ravens made a statement Sunday against the previously unbeaten Patriots and their dominant defense, but Roberts was unable to join in on the fun. Lamar Jackson is solidifying himself as a force, but one that is unlike any quarterback in recent memory. He has just two passing touchdowns and one game with more than 165 passing yards during Baltimore's four-game winning streak. For a down-roster receiver like Roberts, that translates to very few opportunities to make a mark on the game. During that same four-game winning streak, Roberts has been targeted just nine time and has reeled in just three of those passes for 32 total yards. Next up is a Bengals defense that surrendered two catches for 23 yards to Roberts in Week 6.