Ravens' Seth Roberts: Unable to snag pass
Roberts was unable to bring in his only target during Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.
The Ravens made a statement Sunday against the previously unbeaten Patriots and their dominant defense, but Roberts was unable to join in on the fun. Lamar Jackson is solidifying himself as a force, but one that is unlike any quarterback in recent memory. He has just two passing touchdowns and one game with more than 165 passing yards during Baltimore's four-game winning streak. For a down-roster receiver like Roberts, that translates to very few opportunities to make a mark on the game. During that same four-game winning streak, Roberts has been targeted just nine time and has reeled in just three of those passes for 32 total yards. Next up is a Bengals defense that surrendered two catches for 23 yards to Roberts in Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...