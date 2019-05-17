Ray agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ray had numerous free-agent visits -- including the Raiders and Seahawks -- but ends up joining the Ravens after Denver elected not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2019. The 2015 first-round pick had only one sack in each of the past two seasons as he was limited to 19 games with multiple injuries. Ray figures to compete with Tim Williams, Tyus Bowser, Jaylon Ferguson and Pernell McPhee for reps at outside linebacker, where only Matt Judon is locked into a key role for the Ravens.

