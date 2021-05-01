The Ravens selected Wade in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

The Ravens continue to capitalize on free-falling players as Wade was considered one of the best values remaining entering Day 3. The Ohio State product earned first-team All-Big 10 honors last season, finishing his redshirt junior year with 35 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions after sliding to outside corner. A versatile defender capable of playing any position in the secondary, Wade is an intriguing blend of size, athleticism and versatility for a Ravens unit that boasts an embarrassment of riches in the secondary.