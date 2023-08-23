Bridges has a sprained ligament in his knee and will miss multiple weeks, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Bridges missed practice Wednesday, and it was later revealed by head coach John Harbaugh that the wideout is dealing with a ligament sprain in his knee. Harbaugh indicated that Bridges will be sidelined for at least two weeks, which means that he'll miss Saturday's exhibition finale in Tampa Bay. He had been competing for one of the final receiver spots on the initial 53-man roster but was considered a long shot to make the squad.