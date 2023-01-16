The Ravens signed Bridges to a reserve/future contract Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.
Bridges signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State in May, though he reverted to IR with an undisclosed issue before getting waived with an injury settlement in early September. The 6-foot-4 wideout then re-joined via the practice squad Nov. 30, finishing the season on this taxi squad without any elevations to the active roster. Bridges will now look for another chance to carve out a roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
