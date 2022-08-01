Bridges turned in an impressive first week of training camp and is in contention for a roster spot, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State is making the most of his opportunity thus far as the Ravens begin to sort out the bottom of their wide receiver depth chart. Bridges has plenty of competition to be the fifth receiver on the roster as Baltimore has a host of other undrafted rookies fighting for one of the final roster spots. It's early and padded practices are only starting to get underway as of Monday, so Bridges is still far from a lock to make the team. That said, he is off to a good start and will be a name to watch as camp progresses.