Bridges caught four of five targets for a team-high 62 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 23-10 preseason win over Tennessee.

As a 24-year-old undrafted rookie from an FCS program, Bridges came to camp looking at an uphill battle but reportedly made a good impression in practice even before his big moment Thursday night. The Ravens rested nearly all of their starters and mostly used Tylan Wallace (knee), Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor as their wide receivers early in Thursday's game, but Bridges also got playing time with QB Tyler Huntley and the second-stringers, including back-to-back snaps late in the second quarter where he converted a 3rd-and-5 and then scored a 14-yard TD on a jump ball in the end zone. Bridges may have gained ground on Wallace, Moore and/or Victor in the battle for backup roles, though reports from training camp seem to favor Moore over the others.