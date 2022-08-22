Bridges secured one of three targets for an eight-yard gain in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

After standing out in the preseason opener, Bridges had a quiet outing Sunday night. The Ravens gave a large number of receivers opportunities, which limited the chance for Bridges to see a high target volume. Still, he was inefficient with his targets. The Fort Valley State product remains in the mix as the Ravens sort out their depth at receiver, but he did not do himself many favors Sunday. Bridges will have another chance to make his case for a roster spot in the preseason finale against the Commanders on Saturday.