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Thompson (hamstring) is in line to sign with Baltimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thompson spent the entire 2025 campaign on Pittsburgh's injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury but appears to have now returned to full health. He previously logged 10 total regular-season appearances (three starts) with the Dolphins from 2022-24. With the Ravens, he faces an opportunity to compete with Joe Fagnano and Diego Pavia, a pair of undrafted rookies, for the No. 3 quarterback role behind Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson.

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