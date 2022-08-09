Bolden (undisclosed) left Tuesday's practice session with a trainer, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Soon after Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) and Devin Duvernay (thigh) returned to practice from injury, the Ravens' receiving corps took another blow as Bolden joined James Proche (undisclosed), Devon Williams (undisclosed) and Bailey Gaither (undisclosed), who also all missed practice Tuesday. With Baltimore's first preseason game scheduled against the Titans on Thursday, the team might be without Bolden and several other pass catchers if they're not cleared ahead of time.