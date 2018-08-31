Ravens' Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Feared to have broken arm
Jean-Baptiste is feared to be dealing with a broken arm, Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official site reports.
Jean-Baptiste exited Thursday's preseason finale with a right arm injury and was later seen with his arm in a cast and a sling. He'll likely land on injured reserve as a result, and his 2018 season may be over before it began.
