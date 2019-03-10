Ravens' Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Heading for free agency
Jean-Baptiste (arm) won't be tendered a restricted contract from the Ravens and will become a free agent, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jean-Bapiste spent the 2018 season on injured reserve after suffering a broken arm late in the preseason. The 28-year-old has appeared in only five NFL games since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Saints.
