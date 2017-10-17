Ravens' Steven Johnson: Heading to Baltimore
Johnson signed with the Ravens on Tuesday.
Johnson spent some time with the Steelers earlier in the season and will now join the division-rival Ravens. He'll most likely play a special teams role until he gets acclimated with the Ravens defense.
