Ravens' Steven Moore: Reverts to injured reserve
Moore (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, according the NFL media site's transaction log.
Moore was waived by the Ravens with an undisclosed injury last week, and reverts to IR after going unclaimed on waivers. The specifics and severity of the injury are unclear at this point.
