The Ravens claimed Sims off waivers from Houston on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sims has found his new squad just three days after being waived by the Texans. The sixth-year pass catcher served more of a special teams role with Houston across his seven games this season. He may assume a similar role at least to start with the Ravens, but wide receivers Zay Flowers (shoulder) and Nelson Agholor (concussion) both being questionable ahead of Wednesday's outing could open up more opportunities for Sims.