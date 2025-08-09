default-cbs-image
Tampa (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Tampa may have picked up the injury during the Ravens' 24-16 win over the Colts. He finished with six tackles (three solo) and played on all 80 of the Ravens' defensive snaps as he competes for a backup role at corner. The 2024 fourth-rounder will look to be available for Baltimore's next exhibition game against Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 16.

