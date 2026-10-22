The Ravens designated Tampa (toe/ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Tampa was placed on IR in mid-September due to what was diagnosed at the time as a knee injury, but Wednesday's practice report listed ankle and toe injuries for the third-year defensive back. He was a limited participant in his return, and he'll need to be activated from IR in order to be available for Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Bengals. Tampa's return would give the Ravens extra depth in the secondary and another contributor on special teams.