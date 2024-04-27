The Ravens selected Tampa in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 130th overall.

Tampa is an excellent athlete, as he played wide receiver in high school and also got scholarship offers to play basketball at the collegiate level. He produced well as an upperclassman at Iowa State, posting 19 passes defensed and three picks across his final 24 collegiate games. Tampa is known as a quick corner with good size and was projected to go Day 2 of the draft. Instead, he'll have the chance to provide late-round value to a Baltimore secondary that was due for some depth -- potentially even finding his way onto the field as a rookie.