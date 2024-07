Tampa underwent surgery for a hernia following minicamp and will be sidelined for a few more weeks, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore placed Tampa on its PUP list Monday but did not disclose the nature of his injury at that time. Now, it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to play again in time for Week 1, but if he's not, it could create a more open path to regular playing time for fellow rookie Nate Wiggins.