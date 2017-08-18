Ravens' Taquan Mizzell: Gets 12 total touches Thursday
Mizzell had 10 carries for 38 yards along with a pair of receptions totaling 24 yards in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.
16 of Mizzell's 38 yards came on one run, meaning that his other nine carries only went for a total of 22 yards. Still, the fact that Mizzell got double digit carries for a second consecutive week shows that the Ravens are intent on seeing what they have in the rookie out of Virginia. Mizzell also showed his ability as a pass catcher by nabbing both of his targets for 24 yards. Pass catching was Mizzell's calling card at UVA, where he caught 127 passes over his final two seasons. Mizzell remains a long shot to make the final roster, but he's making a better case than the likes of Lorenzo Taliaferro through two preseason games.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...