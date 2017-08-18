Mizzell had 10 carries for 38 yards along with a pair of receptions totaling 24 yards in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.

16 of Mizzell's 38 yards came on one run, meaning that his other nine carries only went for a total of 22 yards. Still, the fact that Mizzell got double digit carries for a second consecutive week shows that the Ravens are intent on seeing what they have in the rookie out of Virginia. Mizzell also showed his ability as a pass catcher by nabbing both of his targets for 24 yards. Pass catching was Mizzell's calling card at UVA, where he caught 127 passes over his final two seasons. Mizzell remains a long shot to make the final roster, but he's making a better case than the likes of Lorenzo Taliaferro through two preseason games.