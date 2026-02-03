Robinson tallied 28 total tackles (15 solo), including 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 10 games in 2025.

Despite missing seven games due to injury in 2025, the third-year pro from Ole Miss played 447 defensive snaps and emerged as one of the Ravens' top outside linebackers. Robinson posted a career-high 4.5 sacks, the second-most of any Baltimore defender. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, he's likely start to opposite 2025 second-round pick Mike Green as part of the Ravens' top edge-rush duo in 2026.