Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson sustained the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and he is being evaluated by trainers to determine whether he can return. David Ojabo and rookie second-rounder Mike Green stand to see more snaps at outside linebacker opposite veteran Kyle Van Noy for as long as Robinson is out of the game.