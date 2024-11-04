Robinson recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, and defended one pass in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

The second-year pro from Ole Miss appears to be emerging as one of the Ravens' top pass rushers, with his snap share increasing over each of the last four weeks, culminating in a season-high 48.0 percent of defensive snaps in Week 9. Robinson has now recorded 14 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and defended one pass through the Ravens' first nine games this season. Don't be surprised if Robinson continues to see more playing time as the season continues.