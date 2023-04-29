The Ravens selected Robinson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 124th overall.

Baltimore has prized versatile edge rushers in past years, and the 6-foot-6 prospect from Ole Miss absolutely fits that bill. There's certainly room for Robinson to add additional weight (257 pounds) to his lanky frame, and he's rather raw compared to some of his peers as a pass rusher, but the Ravens have developed a litany of these types of players over the years. Expect him to grow into his role as a rotational pass rusher in the coming seasons.