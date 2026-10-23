Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Robinson will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season due to a pectoral injury, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Robinson was held out of practice all week, indicating that he may have picked up the injury during the Ravens' Week 6 loss to the Browns. The Ravens will likely place Robinson on injured reserve in the coming days in order to open up a spot on the 53-man roster, which they may fill with another edge rusher. The 2023 fourth-rounder is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He'll end the year with 18 tackles (nine solo), including 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble over six regular-season games, and in his absence, The Ravens will rely more heavily on Zion Young, Ethan Burke and Mike Green.